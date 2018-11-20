Kazakhstan to attend Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series in Cottbus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's athletes will compete in the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series that is to kick off soon in Cottbus, Germany.

Nariman Kurbanov and Milad Karimi have already left for Germany to vie for top honors. Kurbanov will compete in pommel horse, while Karimi will perform in floor exercise, vault and horizontal bar events.

The competition is to last until November 26, the National Olympic Committee's press service reports.