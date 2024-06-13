Kazakhstan to attract KZT 326.7 billion for TPP repair works

10 power generating units, 55 boilers and 45 turbines will be repaired in 2024. The major capital works are underway at all thermal power stations countrywide, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

Kazakhstan plans to attract this year 326.7 billion tenge for power generating units.

Three power generating units, 24 boilers and 11 turbines are being refurbished. Repair works concluded at one power generating unit, four boilers and seven turbines.

Representatives of the territorial departments of the nuclear and energy monitoring and control committee and the Energy Ministry survey the progress of thorough repairs across the country.