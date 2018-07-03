EN
    12:30, 03 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to attract USD 4.7 bln of investments

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-based companies signed 32 commercial documents worth USD 4.7 billion at today's Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR 2018) underway in Astana. 

    It brings together above 600 heads of the largest world companies and reps of the country's business circle. Investors from Turkey, the U.S., Germany, Great Britain, China, France, Russia and the UAE arrived in Astana to discuss Kazakhstan's investment development.

    Kazakh Invest Company signed a set of memos; in particular, it inked an agreement with West Hydrocarbons Commercial Investment (the UAE) to build a contemporary oil refinery.


    Turkish companies expressed interest in building a goffered cardboard wrappers, white and brown paper plant, a yarn and fabric factory, a reed paper making plant in Almaty region. Besides, Kazakh Invest agreed on opening a crop protecting agents plant, construction of a 200-ha greenhouse complex and a vegetable store.



    It is planned to tune up drug manufacturing and open with French companies a retail chain of sportswear and fittings with subsequent local manufacturing content. The project is worth USD 300 million, it is expected to provide 4,800 workplaces.

