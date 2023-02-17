EN
    11:30, 17 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to audit all its thermal power stations in Q1 2023

    ASTANA. AKZINFORM On Friday, during the parliamentary hearing in Astana, First Vice Prime Minister Roman Sklyar reported on the audit of the country’s thermal power stations and electric grids, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, the government plans to commission 41 renewable energy projects by 2025 with a total capacity of 757MWt. «At the instruction of the President, we are presently revising all thermal-power stations and electric grids in the country. We plan to complete this work in the first quarter of 2023. Following it an appropriate action plan will be prepared,» he said.

    A special commission has identified 19 thermal power stations needing prompt modernization, Sklyar noted.

    In his words, new thermal power facilities are built in Kokshetau, Semey cities. The thermal power stations in Pavlodar and Ekibastuz are under modernization now.

