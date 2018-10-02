Kazakhstan to ban burial of plastic, waste paper and glass since 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ban on burial of plastic, waste paper and glass will come into effect in Kazakhstan since 2019.

"Separate waste collection will be introduced to increase municipal solid waste processing. Necessary conditions will be created with attracting private investments through public private partnership. Its legal framework has been developed and being upgraded," Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said.



In particular, amendments were inserted into the Ecological Code. It has been forbidden to bury mercuric lamps and devices, spent oil and junk, e-waste since 2016. Since January 1, 2019 it will be forbidden to bury plastic waste, water paper, cardboard and glass. Ban on burial of building and food waste will come into effect on January 1, 2021.