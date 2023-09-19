Kazakhstan to ban coal exports to ensure domestic supplies

Kazakhstan has to bar coal exports amid domestic supply concerns, Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapaev said Tuesday at the Government’s meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Minister Sharlapaev, Kazakhstan has imposed restrictions on outflow of coal by road and is to bar coal exports in order to ensure domestic supplies and cater to local power needs.

The ban is expected to secure coal deliveries for domestic power plants and households and prevent the outflow of cheap social coal at export prices.