Kazakhstan to ban import of Russian petrol

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said that Kazakhstan will introduce a three-month ban on import of Russia's AI 92 petrol by rail.

"We are going to sign the order to ban import of Russian petrol for three months. We submitted the order to the appropriate public authorities for approval. I hope that it will be approved till the end of the week," the minister told a press conference at the Central Communications Service.



He also expressed gratitude to Russian colleagues for understanding and support.



"We have channeled billions of dollars to the country's petroleum refining industry sector. And all its facilities should work now," the minister added.