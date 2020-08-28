EN
    11:27, 28 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to bask in warm weekend weather

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for August 29-31 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, the most parts of the country are to bask in warm weather thanks to the anticyclone. However, the western and southeastern parts of the country are to see unstable weather conditions due to a weather front, resulting in thunderstorms, gusty winds and possible hail, with temperature to range between 25 and 33C.


