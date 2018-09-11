Kazakhstan to be gripped by chilly weather on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional showers will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan. A mix of rain and snow may be observed at night and early in the morning in the northwest, north and center of the country. Only western, southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Stiff wind, dust storm, thunderstorms, hail and temperature drop are forecast across the country.



Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan region.



Wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions will see patches of fog.



Mercury will drop to 1-3°C in Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, parts of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Karaganda regions.