Kazakhstan to be gripped by freezing temperatures on Jan 4-6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Freezing temperatures are forecast to grip Kazakhstan on January 4-6, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Cold Siberian anticyclone will continue to affect weather in most regions of Kazakhstan. Freezing weather without precipitation is expected in the country in next three days.



Warmer weather with chances of precipitation, patches of fog and black ice will be observed in southern Kazakhstan. It is due to the cyclone that will cross the territory of Central Asia and southern parts of Kazakhstan.