EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:12, 23 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to be represented in five sports at Paralympic Games in Rio

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 15th Summer Paralympic Games will be held in Rio de Janeiro from September 5 through September 19. Kazakhstani athletes will take part in the Games as well.

    At the Paralympic Games in London 7 athletes representing Kazakhstan took part in the Games. This time, 10 athletes will go to Rio for competing at the 15th Summer Paralympic Games.

    Gulbanu Abdyhalykova, Vadim Dukart, Raushan Koishybayeva will represent Kazakhstan in powerlifting. Anuar Akhmetov, Roman Agalakov, Zulfiya Gabidullina, Natalya Zvyagintseva will compete in swimming. Anuar Sariyev will represent the country in judo, Amanat Kalkayev in track-and-field and Alexander Medvedev in archery.

    null null null null 

    Tags:
    Sport 2016 Olympic Games News Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!