Kazakhstan to become leading player in sphere of new technologies, Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2022 forum in Astana President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan targets to become a leading player in sphere of new technologies, Kazinform reports.

«Kazakhstan intends to become a leading player in the sphere of new technologies, cryptoecosystem, regulated and transparent digital mining,» the Head of State said.

The President added that the Astana International Financial Centre platform launched cryptocurrency conversions as part of the special pilot project. «For these reasons Kazakhstan inserted quite innovative amendments to the national legislation and regulatory environment and we are ready to move further. If this financial institution proves its further relevance and security, it will undoubtedly, gain full legal recognition,» the President said.





















