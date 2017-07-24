Kazakhstan to benefit from spiritual modernization - foreign expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Singapore Teachers' Union Mike Thiruman has commented on President Nursultan Nazarbayev's article "The Course into the Future: Spiritual Modernization".

"Further, the President's focus, beyond knowledge and skills, on attitudes of the Kazakh people cements from his deep understanding of what is required for fundamental shifts Kazakhstan has to make to ensure continued success," he said.

According to him, the emphasis on the education transformation shows the President's sincere desire that every Kazakh has a flexible mind capable of adapting to any future challenges. "His ambition is to ensure Kazakhs have strong roots and strong winds - being patriotic while maintaining global perspectives; being culturally entrenched while embracing modernity; and being ideologically rooted in rich Kazakh values while understanding need for pragmatism.," Mike Thiruman said.

The expert from Singapore emphasizes that the implementation of the Siritual Modernization Program will do good for the country. "If Kazakhstan is able to implement with fidelity the vision of President Nazarbayev, it will become a cultural, political and economic pillar in the modern world," the teacher summarizes.