Kazakhstan to bolster strategic partnership with Russia, China, U.S. and EU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is to strengthen relations and strategic partnership with Russia, China, the U.S., the EU, the CIS member countries and its neighbors in Central Asia, President Nursultan Nazarbayev declared at the 17th extraordinary session of the Nur Otan Party in Astana on Friday.

"For the sake of peace and security it is crucial to preserve stability, cooperation and good neighborliness in Central Asia. That is why Kazakhstan calls on its neighbors in the Central Asian region to restore multilateral formats of cooperation. It is of paramount importance for all of us. It will cement economic and geopolitical potential of the entire region," President Nazarbayev noted in his speech at the congress.

The Kazakh leader also stressed that Kazakhstan will contribute to the strengthening of Eurasian integration.