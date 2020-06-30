EN
    12:11, 30 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to boost bed capacity by 10,000 to fight COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is planned to provide 10,000 more beds at hospitals to fight COVID-19 by the end of August,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi said.

    The peculiarities of the novel virus are that people need treatment at in-patient facilities and respiratory support. Up to 60% of hospitals are occupied the countrywide, in Nur-Sultan and Almaty up to 90%. There are 26,000 beds at 348 medical facilities to treat COVID-19.

    He also noted that there are 3,294 lung ventilators at large. 978 ventilators were bought last month. It is planned to acquire 1,000 more.


    Government of Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
