Kazakhstan to boost cargo traffic via Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to ramp up cargo traffic via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and raise it to 500 thousand containers per annum. This is what Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said taking the floor at the 1st Central Asia + Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

Kazakhstan attaches priority attention to the development of capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the President said. In his words, Kazakhstan plans to gradually increase cargo traffic via this route and raise it to 500,000 containers per annum. Besides, Kazakhstan takes measures to develop the North-South International Transport Corridor.

The Head of State pointed out the importance of energy cooperation.

«Another important issue is deepening the energy cooperation. Central Asian region possesses more than 30 billion tons of proven oil reserves and over 20 trillion cubic meters of gas, due to which the region stands second after the Arabian Peninsula in the volume of oil and gas resources,» said the President.

Under the OPEC+ Agreement, Kazakhstan highly appreciates cooperation with the member countries of the Organization and is ready for deepening the multilateral cooperation. «Our country actively works on diversification of energy resources transportation routes,» he added.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan gives special attention to the modernization and development of new generating capacities, application of best practices and technologies in geological exploration and production as well as to the development of modern petrochemical industry.

«Kazakhstan is ready for a close cooperation with large energy companies of your countries, in particular, in green energy. Joint projects with Saudi company ACWA Power, Emirati Masdar and with Qatari companies look promising,» said the Kazakh Leader.

As reported, at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques - King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the 1st Central Asia + Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Jeddah. The President met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and Leader of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.