Kazakhstan to boost grain exports to China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the first six months of 2023 Kazakhstan exported more than 100,000 tons of grain to China, Kazinform learnt from the Agriculture Ministry’s press service.

This year the sides agreed to export Kazakhstan’s grain to the Alashankou station one train per day (after three years of coronavirus pandemic). Currently the talks are underway to deliver two trains a day which will let increase significantly Kazakhstan’s grain exports.