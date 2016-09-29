EN
    14:56, 29 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to boost transportations via Urumqi railroad

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A meeting of the representatives of JSC KTZ Passenger Transportations and Urumqi Railways Company discussed the issues of attraction and enhancement of cargo flows in Kazakhstan-China, China-Kazakhstan directions.

    The sides discussed also the implementation of the memorandum of cooperation between JSC NC KTZ and Urumqi Railways Company. The document was signed at the 25th conference of the mixed commissions of the Kazakh, Chinese near-border railways.

    The parties discussed the measures of bulk shipping of  grain from  Russia to China, organization of plant oil transportation from Kazakhstan and Russia to China and the experience of transit transportation of liquefied gas from Russia to China.

    Kazakh, Chinese carriers discussed also the issues of organization of cargo transportations via Alashankou-Dostyk and Khorgos- Altynkol border crossing points.

    The meeting ended with signing a strategic cooperation agreement and a forwarding services agreement. The documents aim at joint use of resources and practical collaboration.

    Under the agreements signed, the sides intent to deepen cooperation in operation of through-running trains under the New Silk Road project, in implementation of new transport projects and creation of logistics chains. 

