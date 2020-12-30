EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:16, 30 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to brace for biting cold

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather forecast has been issued for Kazakhstan on 31 December 2020 – 2 January 2021, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    Only the east of Kazakhstan is to remain under the Atlantic cyclone influence, bringing snow and temperature rises.

    The cold anticyclone in the Taymyr region is to dictate weather in the rest of the country, which heading eastbound will bring temperature falls to minus 30-35 degrees Celsius in the northern and eastern regions at night as well as to minus 40 degrees Celsius in certain areas.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!