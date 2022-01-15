Kazakhstan to brace for blizzard and wind Jan 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The cyclone from the Barents Sea region will bring heavy precipitation as rain and snow. Ice-slick, high wind with blizzard reaching up to 30mps and over in the north, west, south and center are also expected. Fog is predicted locally, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, the south and mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see fog, 15-20mps wind reaching up to 23-28mps in the north, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas and 30mps and over in the mountain passes in the morning and afternoon.

Zhambyl region is to brace for fog as well as high wind in the north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas. Wind is to reach 15-20mps gusting up to 23-28mps in the southwest as well as 30mps and over at times in the southwest.

Much of West Kazakhstan region is to expect ice-slick, blizzard, and 15-20mps wind, with gusts of up to 23-28mps. Wind at 30mps and over is predicted in the northern part of the region.

Kostanay region’s most parts are to see ice-slick, blizzard, and 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23-28mps as well as 30mps and over at times in the south.

Karaganda region is to expect blizzard, ice-slick in the west, north and east as well as 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps and reaching 30mps and over in the northwest, in most parts.

The grater part of Akmola region is to see blizzard, 15-20mps wind, with gusts of up to 23-28mps and 30mps and over in the northwest. Ice-slick is in store for the south of the region during the day.

Pavlodar region is to brace for blizzard and ice-slick in the west and north during the day as well as 15-20mps wind, reaching up to 23-28mps and 30mps and over at times in the north and west, in most parts.

15-20mps wind is predicted in North Kazakhstan region’s southwest and west at night as well as much of the region at daytime. Gusty wind at 23-28mps with blizzard is forecast for the south.

Ground blizzard and ice-slick are predicted in the west and north of East Kazakhstan region as well as 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23-28mps is store for the southwest and west of the region.

Kyzylorda region is to see 15-20mps wind in most parts as well as fog, ice-slick and blizzard in the north and center.

The greater part of Atyrau region is to expect blizzard, ice-slick, and 15-20mps wind gusting up to 23-28mps.

Mangistau region is to brace for ice-slick in the west and north at night as well as in most parts at daytime. Wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23-28mps in the west and center at daytime is predicted in most parts of the region.

Much of Aktobe region is to see blizzard and ice-slick. Wind is forecast to reach 15-20mps in the west at night and most of the region at daytime. Gusts of up to 23-28mps are predicted in the northwest of the region.