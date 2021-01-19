Kazakhstan to brace for blizzard, high wind, ice-slick and fog

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan for January 20, Kazhydromet reports.

It will snow in Akmola region tomorrow. Ground blizzard and fog will grip the region locally.

Ground blizzard and fog will also batter Kostanay region.

Karaganda region will face ground blizzard and high wind gusting up to 18 m/s.

Snow will blanket North Kazakhstan. Fog and blizzard will hit the region locally on Wednesday.

Strong wind will roll through Turkestan region accompanied by fog and ice-slick.

Fog, ground blizzard are expected tomorrow in West Kazakhstan.