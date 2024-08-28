Kazakhstan to brace for cold snap and rains over next three days

Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorms will persist in most parts of Kazakhstan on August 29-31, Kazinform News Agency has learned from Kazhydromet.

In the northwestern, northern, and central regions, the air temperature is expected to drop from +10+16°C to +5+10 °C at night and decrease from +20+25°C to +13+18°C during the day.

In the southern part of the country, the air temperature is expected to rise from +22+30°С to +25+32°С in the daytime.

Squalls and hail, rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the northern, southern, and southeastern parts of the country in three days to come.

Fog is expected in the night and morning hours in the northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan.

The western part of the country will see no precipitation.