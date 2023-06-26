EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:48, 26 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to brace for cold spell and rain

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for the country for June 27-29, Kazinform reports.

    A cyclone and associated fronts are to dictate the weather conditions in the country for the next three days, bringing rains with thunderstorms to the northwest on June 27, the north, east on June 27-28, and heavy rains to the west on June 29.

    The country is to brace for hail, squall, and high wind.

    Cold weather is to linger in almost all parts of the country.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!