Kazakhstan to brace for cold temperatures on Nov 14-16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The temperature is forecast to drop to minus 18 in Kazakhstan on November 14-16, Kazinform reports.

According to the national weather forecaster Kazhydromet, the cyclone with a high moisture concentration, with its eye over the city of Yekaterinburg, is to influence the weather in the greater part of Kazakhstan, brining precipitation, heavy in some areas, primarily snow, strong wind as well as snowstorm in the north.

The cold northwestern anticyclone is moving towards the western regions of the country, ending precipitation starting from November 15.

Low temperatures are predicted for all areas of the country, with temperature dropping to minus 10-18 in most parts at night, and to minus 2-13 in the southwest, southeast, and east.

Occasional fog as well as ice in the south is also expected.