    07:15, 29 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to brace for fog and rains

    Photo: Alexandr Pavskiy/ Kazinform

    Weather without precipitation persists in the country’s west, while the rest of Kazakhstan is set to brace for rains, Kazinform reports.

    Thunderstorms are expected in the south of Kazakhstan, high wind is predicted locally.

    Ground frosts are forecast for Aktobe region with air temperature standing at 2 degrees Celsius.

    A fire threat remains extreme in Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions.

    A high fire threat is in effect in Zhambyl, Karaganda, Ulytau, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Atyrau, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions.

