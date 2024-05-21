EN
    08:00, 21 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to brace for fog and thunderstorms May 21

    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    A storm alert was issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan and the city of Astana on May 21, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorms are expected today in Astana.

    The fire threat remains high in Abai and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Thunderstorms are set to strike Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Ulytau regions. The fire threat remains high in the northwest of Atyrau region.

    Ground frosts are forecast for Aktobe region.

    The fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

    Weather in Kazakhstan
