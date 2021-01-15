Kazakhstan to brace for fog, high wind, ground blizzard and ice-slick Fri

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rain and snow are expected to batter Kazakhstan today locally. Regions are forecast to brace for fog, high wind, ground blizzard and ice-slick, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, high wind gusting up to 15-20m/s, 23-28 m/s are to batter today Zhambyl, Turkestan regions.

Atyrau and West Kazakhstan are also expected to observe high wind of 15-20, 25 m/s.

Ground blizzard and strong wind up to 25m/s are to batter Aktobe, Kyzylorda regions. Fog is set to blanket Mangistau region, ice-slick is to form on roads. High wind is forecast to sweep through Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions. The regions are to wake up to foggy streets. Ground blizzard is expected to roll through Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.