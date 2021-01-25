Kazakhstan to brace for fog, ice-slick and severe frosts Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today fog, ice-slick and frosts. A storm alert was issued for Akmola, Karaganda, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog and ice-slick are expected to grip today Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions.

Fog is forecast to blanket Zhambyl region in January 25-28. High wind expected to sweep through the region locally.

Karaganda region is to brace today for ground blizzard, fog. Severe frosts are expected to batter tonight with air temperatures plunging to - 35 degrees Celsius.

Fog is blanket to Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions. Blizzard, fog and ice-slick are to hit Kostanay region.

Biting frosts are set to grip East Kazakhstan. Mercury is expected to read 28-33, locally 40 degrees Celsius.

It is forecast to snow in North Kazakhstan. Ground blizzard and fog are in store.

As earlier reported, air temperature is expected to drop as low as to -49 degrees in the country’s north.