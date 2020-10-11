Kazakhstan to brace for frosts, fog, and dust storm

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warnings have been issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

On October 11, northeasterly wind at 15-20 mps is expected to blow here and there in Turkestan region. Frosts of 2 degrees Celsius are to grip the region in places at night.

Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Mangistau region is to see a dust storm hit locally as well as wind blow 15-20 mps southeastward.

A dust storm is predicted to hit Aktau city on October 11. Southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-18 mps is also expected.

Probability of storm is 90-95%.

On October 11-13, fog is to coat Zhambyl region here and there, wind is to blow 15-20 mps northeastward. Frosts of 3 degrees Celsius are to grip the region locally at night and in the morning.

Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Frosts with temperatures of 3 degrees Celsius are to linger locally in Kyzylorda region at night.

Probability of storm is 90-100%.

Northwesterly wind blowing 15-20 mps here and there is forecast for Akmola region.

Probability of storm is 80-90%.

Fog will blanket Karaganda region in places at night and in the morning.

Fog is also to envelop Karaganda city at night and in the morning.

Probability of storm is 70-75%.