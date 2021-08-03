Kazakhstan to brace for heat wave and thunderstorm Aug 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet has put 12 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for northeast and north wind reaching locally 15-20mps with dust tides during the day on August 3. Temperature is to hit 43 degrees Celsius. High fire hazard will persist. 40-42 degrees Celsius heat is expected in Kyzylorda city during the day.

Heat wave is to send temperature up to 36 degrees Celsius in Almaty region in the afternoon on August 3. High fire hazard is to persist in places. Taldykorgan region is to brace for 36 degrees Celsius heat during the day.

Occasional thunderstorm is to batter Akmola region at daytime on August 3.

The mercury will go up as high as 36 degrees Celsius in places in Karaganda region at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist locally. Zhezkazgan city is to see temperature go up to 36 degrees Celsius during the day.

East Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorm hit locally at daytime on August 2. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted locally. Temperature is expected to reach up to 35 degrees Celsius during the day in the region’s south. High fire hazard will persist in Urdzhar district of the region.

Kostsnay region is to brace in places for extreme temperatures with the mercury going up as high as 38 degrees Celsius at daytime on August 3. High fire hazard is to persist in the south of the region.

Pavlodar region is to see occasional thunderstorm and northwesterly wind reaching up to 18mps during thunderstorm at daytime. Thunderstorm and northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 18mps during thunderstorm are in store for Pavlodar city at daytime on August 3.

Thunderstorm is to batter the mountainous areas of Turkestan region on August 3. Dust tides and northeasterly wind at 15-20mps are expected here and there. Temperature is to hit 40 degrees Celsius. High fire hazard is to persist locally. Shymkent city is to brace for northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps at daytime. Northeasterly wind is expected to gust up to 15-20mps during the day in Turkestan city.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for occasional thunderstorm at daytime. Northwesterly wind blowing 15-20mps locally is expected during the day. Petropavlovsk city is to see thunderstorm at daytime on August 3.

The mercury will go up as high as 40-41 degrees Celsius in places in Aktobe region. High fire hazard is predicted to persist.

Zhambyl region’s mountainous and sub-mountainous areas are to brace for thunderstorm and hail. Dust tides are to hit in places. Northeasterly wind is forecast to reach 15-20mps here and there.