Kazakhstan to brace for heat wave and thunderstorms Aug 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has put eight regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Kostanay region is to brace for thunderstorm in the north at daytime on August 27. Northeasterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps during the day is predicted. Heat wave sending temperature up to 37 degrees Celsius is to linger in the region at daytime. High fire hazard will persist in the center, south, and west.

Temperature is to hit 37 degrees Celsius locally in Aktobe region. High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of the region. The mercury will go up as high as 35 degrees Celsius in Aktobe city during the day.

Northeasterly wind blowing 15-20mps is in store for the northwest of Akmola region at daytime. High fire hazard is expected.

38 degrees Celsius heat wave is to hit Mangistau region’s southern part during the day on August 27.

Thunderstorm is to batter the southwest of West Kazakhstan region at daytime on August 27. Northerly, northeasterly wind is expected to reach up to 15-20mps in the region’s southwest during the day. Temperature is to soar up to 37 degrees Celsius in the south. High fire hazard is to persist.

Thunderstorm and hail are in store for the northwest and northeast of North Kazakhstan region during the day. The northwestern part of the region is to brace for northerly, northeasterly wind at 15-20mps.

Turkestan region’s mountainous areas are to expect thunderstorm. High fire hazard will persist.