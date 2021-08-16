Kazakhstan to brace for heat wave in west, rain in north and east on Aug 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan is to expect the weather with no precipitation due to an anticyclone on August 16. Weather fronts are to cause thunderstorm in the north, east, and southeast, and heavy precipitation as rain and snow in the mountainous areas of the southeast. The country is to see locally fog, hail, and high wind with dust tides in the southeast, Kazinform cites the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

According to Kazhydromet, Almatyu region is to see locally thunderstorm, hail, 15-20mps wind during thunderstorm, gusting up to 25mps.

Zhambyl region is to expect here and there thunderstorm, hail, and 15-20mps wind with dust tides.

Thunderstorm, hail, and fog are expected locally in North Kazakhstan region.

Karaganda region is to brace for 15-20mps wind as well as occasional fog at night and in the morning.

Occasional thunderstorm is to batter in places East Kazakhstan as well as Akola region at daytime.

Turkestan region is to see 15-20mps wind locally.

Atyrau region is to brace locally for extreme heat wave during the day. Heat wave is to hit West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions as well as Mangistau, Kostanay regions in places.

High fire hazard will persist in much of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, in places in Karaganda, south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions, and in some places of Akmola region.