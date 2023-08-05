Kazakhstan to brace for heatwave Aug 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to fronts, unstable weather is predicted in the greater part of Kazakhstan bringing rains and thunderstorms on August 5, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Weather with no precipitation is expected in the south and west of the country. High winds are to sweep across the country. Fog is to coat the north, northwest in the nighttime and morning. Hail and squall are to batter the country's northeast and east in the daytime.

35-39C temperatures are expected in the Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, Ulytau, south of Aktobe, Karaganda, and Abai regions in the daytime. 38-40C heatwave is to scorch Zhambyl, northwest of Mangistau region.

Temperatures are to rise up to 40-42C in the south of Zhetysu, north, center of Almaty regions in the daytime.

High fire hazard is to persist in Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and south of North Kazakhstan region.

Extreme fire danger is issued for Mangystau, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, south of Kostanay, center of Aktobe, west, east of Atyrau, south, west of Akmola regions.