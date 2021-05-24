Kazakhstan to brace for heatwave, no precipitation on May 24

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to a western anticyclone the weather with no precipitation will remain in most of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the national weather forecaster Kazhydromet, the southeast of the country is to brace locally for brief rains due to the weather fronts. The country is to brace for heavy wind here and there. Dust storm is predicted for the west and south, thunderstorm is to hit the south. The north of the country is to expect fog at night.

Turkestan and Atyrau regions are to brace for 15-20mps wind locally, with wind gusting up to 23mps brining dust storm to Turkestan region.

Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions are predicted to see 15-20mps wind here and there. Hail is likely forecast for the mountainous areas of Zhambyl region during the day, and dust storm is to his Kyzylorda region.

Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps in places in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions as well as West Kazakhstan region at daytime.

Mountainous areas of Almaty region is to brace for wind at 15-20mps at daytime.

Fog is expected locally in North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning.

Heatwave will hit Mangistau, Amkola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions as well as some areas of Karaganda region during the day.

High fire hazard is to persist in most of Kyzylorda region as well as in places in East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Atyrau, and Zhambyl regions.