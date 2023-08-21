Kazakhstan to brace for heavy rainfall and cold spell in 3 days coming

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From August 22 to 24, most areas of the country will brace for rainy weather, caused by warm and unstable air masses, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, heavy rainfall with thunderstorm, hail and gusting wind will batter western, northwestern and northern regions. Temperatures will drop to +18+24°C in northern half of the republic, while other regions will see no significant changes in temperatures.