Kazakhstan to brace for high wind Aug 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to the anticyclone the greater part of the country is to see no precipitation on August 21. Only the mountainous areas of the southeast and south are to brace for thunderstorms caused by weather fronts, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, the country is to brace for high wind, bringing dust tides to the south, as well as hail in the southeast.

Zhambyl region is to brace for thunderstorm, hail in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas at daytime as well as dust tides in the northeast and 15-20mps wind in the northeast and southwest.

Almaty region is to see thunderstorm in the mountainous areas and 15-20mps wind in the northeast during the day.

Turkestan region is to expect dust tides in the west, 15-20mps wind in the mountainous areas and west, reaching up to 23mps, as well as thunderstorm in the mountainous areas at daytime.

The southeast and south of Kyzylorda are to brace for 15-20mps wind as well as dust tides during the day.

Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps in the south of Karaganda, mountainous areas and southwest of East Kazakhstan regions as well as southwest of West Kazakhstan region at daytime.

Extreme heat wave is to hit Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions during the day. The south of Mangistau, Kostanay, and southwest of Akmola regions are to brace for heat wave.

High fire hazard is to persist in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, much of Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, west of Karaganda, south of Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan regions.