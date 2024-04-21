EN
    09:18, 21 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to brace for ice to rain

    Raains
    Photo credit: pexels.com

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 20-26 with unsteady weather setting a tone throughout the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Rains are expected early and mid-week in East Kazakhstan, and late week in the northwest, north, and central part of Kazakhstan, and Ulytau region. Ice to rain is forecast for East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Abai regions.

    Heavy downpours are expected to on April 23, 25 in Zhambyl region, Turkistan, Almaty and Zhetysu regions on April 26.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
