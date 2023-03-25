Kazakhstan to brace for intense snowmelt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The country’s snow-covered area mapped by Kazhydromet between March 16 and 23 decreased from 39% to 34% according to the NASA remote-sensing imagery, Kazinform reports.

The west of Kazakhstan is predicted to observe rains, while the country’s north, east and central part are set to brace for rain and snow according to the weather forecast for March 25-31 which will lead to intense snowmelt and snowmelt runoff.

Air temperature will persist in the western regions within +2+10 degrees Celsius at the night, and +12+20 degrees Celsius during the day. Mercury will also rise in the northern, central and eastern regions next week.