Kazakhstan to brace for locust plague

Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov announced the locust plague control measures countrywide, Kazinform News Agency reports.

This year plans to deploy chemicals on 2.5 million hectares to prevent locust invasion. Locusts are expected to invade this year Aktobe region (784,000 ha), Kostanay region (775,000 ha), and Turkistan region (272,000 ha), the Minister said.

He stressed Kazakhstan has sufficient pesticides to fight against locust plague.

Notably, 8.1 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget to combat locusts.