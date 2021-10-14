Kazakhstan to brace for no precipitation Oct 14
Zhambyl region is to expect fog in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind reaching up to 23-28mps in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas.
18-23mps wind is forecast for Alakol lakes district of Almaty region.
The east of Kyzylorda, northwest, northeast of Mangistau, south of Atyrau regions are to brace for 15-20mps wind with dust tides.
Wind is to reach 15-20mps in the mountainous areas of Turkestan region as well as Mugalzharsk district of Aktobe region, southwest of East Kazakhstan region during the day.
Fog is forecast for the north, west of North Kazakhstan, northeast, south of East Kazakhstan, north of Kostanay regions as well as north of Akmola region in the nighttime and morning, and south of Pavlodar region at night.