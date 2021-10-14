Kazakhstan to brace for no precipitation Oct 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather with no precipitation is to linger due to a huge anticyclone in the most parts of Kazakhstan. Wind is predicted for the west, south, southeast, and east of the country, brining dust tides to the south and west, fog is expected in the north, east, and southeast, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Zhambyl region is to expect fog in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind reaching up to 23-28mps in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas.

18-23mps wind is forecast for Alakol lakes district of Almaty region.

The east of Kyzylorda, northwest, northeast of Mangistau, south of Atyrau regions are to brace for 15-20mps wind with dust tides.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps in the mountainous areas of Turkestan region as well as Mugalzharsk district of Aktobe region, southwest of East Kazakhstan region during the day.

Fog is forecast for the north, west of North Kazakhstan, northeast, south of East Kazakhstan, north of Kostanay regions as well as north of Akmola region in the nighttime and morning, and south of Pavlodar region at night.