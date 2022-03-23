Kazakhstan to brace for precipitation and high wind Mar 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Northwestern cyclone is to bring precipitation to almost the entire territory of Kazakhstan, with the southern parts expecting heavy precipitation as rain and snow. The country is also to brace for high wind, predicted to be accompanied with blizzard in the north and east, as well as fog and ice-slick in the south, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The greater part of Akmola region is to see 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps in the north, west, and east. Blizard is predicted in the region's northwest at night and most parts at daytime.

North Kazakhstan region is to expect 15-20mps wind gusting up to 23-28mps in the east during the day. The region's north, west, and east are to brace for ground blizzard.

Pavlodar region is to see 15-20mps wind in the south and west at night and the greater part at daytime. Gusts of up to 23-28mps are predicted in the center at daytime. The region's eastern and northern parts are to see ground blizzard.

The north of Karaganda region is to expect 15-20mps wind gusting up to 23mps. Gusts are in store in the north and east. Fog is to coat the south of the region.

The northwest, west, and northeast of East Kazakhstan region are to expect wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps with ground blizzard.

Kostanay region is to expect 15-20mps wind in the north, south at night and most parts at daytime. Gusts of up to 23mps are forecast during the day. The region's east and south are to expect ground blizzard and the west fog, and ice-slick.

Almaty region is to see fog and ice-slick in the north, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23mps in the south and east.

The south, northeast, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to expect fog, ice-slick, and 15-20mps wind gusting up to 25mps at times.

Turkestan region is to brace for fog in the north and mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps in the mountainous areas.

Aktobe region is to see 15-20mps wind in the northeast. Fog is forecast for the region's center in the nighttime and morning as well as in the south.

The west and north of Atyrau region, as well as West Kazakhstan region, are to expect fog. The west and north of Atyrau region are to brace for black ice.



