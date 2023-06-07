EN
    07:34, 07 June 2023

    Kazakhstan to brace for rain and baking weather Wed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today occasional rains, thunderstorms, and heavy downpours, while the country’s south, west, and east are expected to enjoy weather without precipitations, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    High wind, hail and dust storms are expected locally.

    The scorching weather is predicted for Pavlodar, Abai and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Akmola, Turkistan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Ulytau, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Kyzylorda, Zjabyl, Aktobe, Kostanay, Almaty and Zhetysu regions are also set to brace for fervent heat.

    Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda, Ulytau, Atyrau, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions.


