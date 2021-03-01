Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow Mar 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of the country is to expect unstable weather conditions – precipitations (rain and snow), predicted to fall heavy in the east due to the Northwestern cyclone, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, only the southeast and west of the country are to see weather with no precipitation. Fog, ice slick, blizzard, and strong wind are predicted in places.

Ground blizzard and 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23-28mps as well as ice slick in places at daytime are forecast for East Kazakhstan region.

Karaganda region will see fog, ground blizzard, ice slick, and wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 25mps.

Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions are to brace for fog, ice slick, blizzard, and 15-20mps wind in places.

Occasional wind, ground blizzard, and 15-20mps wind are in store for Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

Wind will to reach 18-23mps in Zhalanashkol district, Almaty region.

Atyrau and Mangistau regions are to brace for occasional fog and ice slick.

Fog is to coat West Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions locally.