    07:25, 22 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow on Oct 22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for October 22, Kazinform reports.

    Affected by the cyclone in the Scandinavian areas, precipitation (rain, snow), strong wind, and fog and ice in places are to occur in most parts of Kazakhstan. Only the west is to enjoy the weather without precipitation due to the northwestern anticyclone.

    Wind at 15-20 mps is to batter Pavlodar, locally Turkestan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, in the afternoon Almaty regions, gusting up to 23-28 mps in East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

    Strong wind at 15-20 mps, occasional fog and ice are to occur locally at night and in most places at day time in Kostanay region.

    Karaganda, Akmola, Aktobe regions are to brace for occasional fog, ice; strong wind is to blow 15-20 mps in Karaganda and Akmola regions.


