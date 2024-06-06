Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm Jun 6

On Thursday, June 6, most parts of Kazakhstan will see intermittent rain and thunderstorm, with hail to batter western and northern regions in the daytime. Fair weather is predicted for southwestern regions only, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kazhydromet’s report, wind speed will increase countrywide. Dust storm will hit western areas. Fog may blanket northern and eastern areas in the morning.

Fire threat remains high in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Zhetysu regions, in the north and east of West Kazakhstan region, in the south of Kostanay, Karaganda regions, in southern and central areas of Ulytau region.

Desert areas of Turkistan region, east of Kyzylorda region, west and south of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Aktobe regions will face extremely high fire threat.