TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:40, 14 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm May 14

    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    The Southern Cyclone and atmospheric fronts brought by it will cause rain and thunderstorm across Kazakhstan, with heavy rainfall and hail predicted in northern regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, only western and southeastern regions will enjoy fair weather today.

    Strong wind will hit across the country, and squalling wind will batter northern and central areas. Dust storm is forecast in southern parts.

    Fire threat remains high in the west and north of Kostanay region, in central areas of Aktobe region, in the south of Abai and Kostanay region, in the northwest of Atyrau region, in the southeast of East Kazakhstan region, in the west of Kyzylorda region, as well as in the west, northwest, southwest of West Kazakhstan region.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in Kazaly district of Kyzylorda region, in the west and desert areas of Turkistan region.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
