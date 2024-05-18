Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorms

Mets issued a weather alert for 16 regions and the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Thunderstorms are expected today in the Kazakhstan capital and Akmola region.

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms and hail are forecast to batter Almaty.

Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl regions are also reported to brace for heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail.

The high fire threat is in effect in Abai, East Kazakhstan regions.

Thunderstorms are forecast to strike West Kazakhstan, while high wind gusting 23-28 m/s is to roll through Zhetysu region.