Kazakhstan to brace for rain, high wind, and hail June 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of the country is to brace for thunderstorms, with heavy rainfalls and hail predicted in the far north, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazhydromet, the National Weather Forecaster, the country’s west and southwest are to expect the weather with no precipitation. Local high wind bringing dust tides to the southwest and west and squall in the north and mountainous areas of the southeast are also predicted.

Occasional squall, hail as well as 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23-28mps, predicted locally at night and in most parts at daytime, are to forecast for Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

Akmola region is to see squall, hail hit locally as well as 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps, to hit here and there at night and most parts during the day.

Hail, squall, and 15-20mps wind are in store locally for Pavlodar and Karaganda regions at daytime.

Zhambyl region’s mountainous areas are to see hail, squall, and local wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23mps, during the day.

Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions are to brace in places for 15-20mps wind bringing dust tides at daytime.

Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps locally in Turkestan and Aktobe regions during the day.

Heat wave is to hit Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions as well as locally Almaty, Turkestan regions, and the south of West Kazakhstan region at daytime.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe regions, locally in Zhambyl, Almaty, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions as well as in some areas of East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan regions.