Kazakhstan to brace for rain in east and center Oct 1

Due to a low-pressure area and fronts, rain is to batter the country's east, southeast, center, and precipitation as rain and sleet the east at night on October 1.

Being under the influence of an anicylone spur, the country's rest part is to enjoy weather with no precipitation. The country is to see fog as well as gusty wind in the south east and center in the daytime.

-1C frost is to grip the northeast of North Kazakhstan region at night.

Extreme fire danger is to persist in Turkestan as well as center, east, and south of Kyzylorda region.

High fire hazard is to persist in Zhambyl, south of Karaganda and Ulytau as well as northwest, center, south of Mangistau region.