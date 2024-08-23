Kazakhstan to brace for rain in next three days

Rain and thunderstorm will persist in most parts of Kazakhstan on August 24 - August 26, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Hail may hit and heavy rains are forecast in the northern and central parts of the country on August 24. Heavy rains and hail are likely to batter eastern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan on August 24-25.

Additionally, the western and northern regions of the country may experience fog at night and in the morning, and will see no precipitation.