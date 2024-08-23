EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:11, 23 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to brace for rain in next three days

    Kazakhstan to brace for rain in next three days
    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

    Rain and thunderstorm will persist in most parts of Kazakhstan on August 24 - August 26, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Hail may hit and heavy rains are forecast in the northern and central parts of the country on August 24. Heavy rains and hail are likely to batter eastern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan on August 24-25. 

    Additionally, the western and northern regions of the country may experience fog at night and in the morning, and will see no precipitation.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Society
    Nariman Mergalym
    Author
    Nariman Mergalym
    Currently reading
    x